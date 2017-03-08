KGW
Woman killed, man injured in McMinnville shooting; teen in custody

Teen in custody after fatal McMinnville shooting

Nate Hanson , KGW 8:39 PM. PST March 08, 2017

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – A woman is dead and a man was injured after a shooting in McMinnville Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Northeast Oregon Street.

Officers found the woman dead upon arrival. Medics were treating the man. Their identities will be released after family notification.

A teenage boy was taken into custody and police said there are no outstanding suspects.

Police did not give any details on the relationship between the three people involved.

