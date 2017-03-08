Woman killed, man injured in McMinnville shooting; teen in custody

(Photo: ROD STEVENS, 2015 www.rodstevensmedia.com)

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – A woman is dead and a man was injured after a shooting in McMinnville Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Northeast Oregon Street.

Officers found the woman dead upon arrival. Medics were treating the man. Their identities will be released after family notification.

A teenage boy was taken into custody and police said there are no outstanding suspects.

Police did not give any details on the relationship between the three people involved.

