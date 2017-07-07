Woman hides inside closet, calls 911 as burglar breaks into home

Cindy Huang (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested after police said he broke into a Southeast Portland home while someone was inside.

It happened on the 9100 block of Southeast Clinton Street at around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“I'm still a little jittery every time I talk about,” said Cindy Huang, 20, who was home at the time. “I was scared, I didn't know what was going to happen."

Huang said it started when the suspect, 54-year-old Derek Lee Jones, knocked at her door.

“I didn't recognize him so I didn't open the door,” said Huang. “I don't think he knew I was home, either.”

A short time later, Huang said Jones returned.

“He was knocking really hard and I was scared because I didn't know what he was going to do, so I went upstairs to call the police.”

Huang’s instincts paid off. While talking with the dispatcher, Huang said Jones broke into her house.

“He slammed the glass door open with a brick,” said Huang, who ran into her parents’ bedroom and hid in their closet.

Broken glass door (Photo: KGW)

“All I thought was ‘Oh, I need to hide!’ I didn't want to see him, I didn't want to be held hostage or anything,” she said.

Soon, Huang heard more loud noises—this time, it was police.

“Apparently, when police tackled him he threw my laptop away and we had a Wii console on the ground that he was trying to steal,” Huang said.

She said Jones had also grabbed two of her purses and some liquor.

Jones left empty-handed and in handcuffs. He faces multiple charges including first-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Derek Lee Jones (Photo: Portland police)

