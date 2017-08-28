Woman gets 11 years for fentanyl distribution in jail

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A 30-year-old woman has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for distributing fentanyl inside the Multnomah County Jail.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Kevin Sonoff says Channing Lacey was sentenced Monday for the crime, which led to one death and three non-fatal overdoses.

Lacey was initially arrested in March 2015 on allegations that she tampered with evidence related to her boyfriend's pending federal case accusing him of distributing fentanyl on the dark web.

Sonoff says Lacey was arrested with 33 packages of fentanyl.

Sonoff says jail deputies learned later that she had brought fentanyl into the jail and given it to another inmate, who then gave it to others.

Lacey pleaded guilty in March to distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury to three individuals and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.

© 2017 KGW-TV