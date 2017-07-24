Woman drives through Salem park, rams patrol car, police say

(Photo: Salem police)

SALEM, Ore. -- A woman fleeing Salem police in a stolen car plowed along a park pedestrian path and rammed a patrol vehicle Monday afternoon, police said.

The pursuit was sparked just after 1 p.m., when Salem police Detective Steve Chancellor spotted a woman driving a stolen 1991 Honda Accord in northeast Salem.

Salem police Lt. Dave Okada said the woman, later identified as Donna Dubbe, 32, of Salem, fled the area as Chancellor called for patrol backup.

Donna Dubbe (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

She drove northbound through several residential neighborhoods. At one point, she cut through Harry and Grace Thorp Park on a pedestrian pathway.

As Dubbe continued onto 39th Avenue and D Street NE, she rammed into the patrol vehicle of Officer Matt Gill.

Okada said officers terminated the chase due to Dubbe's reckless driving. They later located the stolen Honda stopped in the intersection of Cottage Street NE and Belmont Street SE. Dubbe had abandoned the vehicle, and a man was sitting in the driver's seat.

The man, identified as Reynaldo Rosales, 18, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers later found Dubbe near Capitol St NE and D St NE.

She was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of attempting to elude an officer, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.

Gill was not injured during the incident, and no other injuries were reported, Okada said.

Dubbe was convicted of vehicle theft in April 2017. She was also convicted of third-degree theft in 2016 and theft, third-degree robbery and methamphetamine possession in 2015.

