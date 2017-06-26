Woman dealing with physical, emotional pain after Portland hit-and-run

Linda Babcock is recovering from her injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 70-year-old woman who was struck by an alleged impaired driver in a hit-and-run crash is recovering from her physical and emotional injuries.

“I don't like the pain. I don't like being helpless,” said Linda Babcock between sobs.

She is bruised all over her body. She has a fractured pelvis, stitches and staples in her head.

Aside from the physical pain, Babcock has had to endure emotional pain too.

“I’ve had a few times where I've just laid here and started to bawl,” Babcock said.

Sometimes she finds herself waking up in the middle of the night scared, and not knowing why.

“I'm sleeping and all of a sudden I'll wake up absolutely terrified,” she said.

All the trauma came last week after police said Weifu Ma hit Babcock as she crossed the street with her walker at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Division Street. Witnesses said she had the walk signal.

Police said Ma was driving under the influence. Babcock can't remember much.

“It's the most scary feeling you could ever have to all of a sudden be on your feet one second and be on the ground next and not knowing what happened,” Babcock said.

Witnesses say Ma took off like nothing had happened. Good Samaritans followed and boxed in Ma's car in a nearby neighborhood until police could show up.

Babcock is grateful for the people who stayed with her, and those who chased Ma down. Now she has questions for him.

“Why? Why did you run the light? Why did you do this and then run and leave me there?"

Babcock said she wants to confront Ma herself, maybe in court.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges: failure to perform duties of a driver, reckless driving, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Babcock said her message to Ma and other drivers is to watch out for people walking and stop and think before you get in the car, especially if you're impaired.

