Woman carjacked in Southwest Portland; suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man carjacked a woman in Southwest Portland on Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim told police she was in her car near Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street when a man opened her door and told her to get out, according to Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley.

The man did not appear to have a weapon, the victim said.

Before the suspect drove away, he opened a rear door and let the victim’s dog out.

The suspect is a dark-skinned man who is about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He wore tan and black shorts, and no shirt. The victim told police he was a muscular, hairy man and spoke with an accent.

The stolen car is a burgundy or red 4-door 2006 Kia Spectra. It has Oregon license plate “906 JFV” and tape on the rear tail lights.

