Windows smashed, computers destroyed at Marshall High School

Window smashed at Marshall High School (Photo: PPS)

PORTLAND, Ore. – More than 30 windows were smashed and about two dozen computers were destroyed overnight at Marshall High School, according to Portland Public Schools.

The vandalism occurred either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The damage is estimated to be between $50,000 and $100,000, PPS said.

Computers destroyed at Marshall High School (Photo: PPS)

It appears nothing was taken from the school, PPS said. Police are investigating.

Grant High School students are moving into the Marshall campus, which was closed in 2011, for the next two school years while Grant is being renovated.

In a news release on Saturday, Grant High School principal Carol Campbell said the vandalism won’t delay the beginning of the school year.

“The District is rallying to make sure we open on time,” Campbell said.

