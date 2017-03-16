Watch: Kidnap victim escapes from trunk of moving car

NBC News

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into the trunk of her car before managing to escape from the moving vehicle at a gas station.

Police said the 25-year old victim was abducted from outside her apartment in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham, Alabama.

Her dash for freedom was captured on a surveillance camera around six miles away from where she had been kidnapped.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the victim was forced into the vehicle's trunk after telling the assailant that she wasn't carrying any cash.

"The victim stated the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations," he added. "It is believed the suspect was using her card to get money."

The Nissan Altima arrived at Yosef AlSabah's gas station at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

AlSabah said he became suspicious when a man asked for help in withdrawing money from his store's ATM machine.

He said the man got "mad" after being unable to get the ATM card to work and then watched as he returned to the car, and drove away.

"I saw the trunk popped up, a woman ran inside," AlSabah, 48, told NBC News.

The victim then ran inside and called 911. AlSabah locked the door after the woman said her kidnapper had a gun.

Police told NBC News that the suspect remained on the loose early Thursday.

Birmingham Police also tweeted a photo of the man they're searching for.

