Warrenton 'candyman' accused of child sex abuse

Carl Axel Hagnas (Photo: Clatsop County Sheriff's Office)

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — A man known as the "Candyman" for handing out sweets to children has been arrested on multiple counts of child sexual abuse dating back more than 20 years.

Carl Axel Hagnas, 68, of Warrenton, faces 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of sodomy.

An attorney for the 68-year-old Hagnas did not return a call. He remains in the Clatsop County Jail.

Court documents show some of the allegations against Hagnas date to 1995 and others to 2015.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office says the case involves three girls whose families all know Hagnas.

The older allegations were not reported to police until 2005.

Hagnas is well known for his work as a handyman at rental properties and previously volunteered at Oceanview Cemetery, according to the sheriff's office.

