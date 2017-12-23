Minivan potentially involved in gruesome NE Portland hit-and-run seized

Image of Vanessa Karambelas being hit by a van (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A minivan police believe may have been involved in a gruesome hit-and-run in Northeast Portland on Thursday has been seized.

Portland police said they received a tip on Saturday about a maroon Plymouth Grand Voyager minivan in the Northeast Portland neighborhood of Cully. The van matched witnesses' description and looked like the van seen on security cameras, police said.

The hit-and-run left 27-year-old Vanessa Karambelas critically injured. She was walking across Northeast Cully Street near Shaver Street, when she was hit by a maroon minivan with no license plates.

Video from security cameras show Vanessa raise up her arms as the van approached. The driver hit her, stopped, turn the van's wheels and hit Vanessa again, before running over her.

“I can't even find the words for it… sickening,” said Vanessa’s brother, Jason Karambelas, who saw the whole thing from his house. He said Vanessa had just gone across the street to the Bison Coffeehouse to get coffee for her and her father around 9 a.m.

“It’s just a terrible thing to do to somebody. It’s cowardice,” said Jason. “It's one of the worst things I've ever seen and I've seen a lot of messed up stuff.”

Frantic, Jason ran outside to help his sister.

“I did what wasn't real smart, I just couldn't help myself,” said Jason. “I scooped her up and carried her inside. She's tiny, she only weighs 80 pounds.”

Jason said several witnesses tried to follow the driver.

“My buddy chased him on foot but there's no plates on the van and he ended up getting away.”

Paramedics rushed Vanessa to the hospital. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical bills. According to the site, Vanessa suffered six broken ribs, both her legs were broken and so was her skull.

“Seems like it was attempted murder to me,” said Jason, who believes someone can identify the driver.

“Even if it's your best friend, they need to face the music,” said Jason. “If you're watching this, turn yourself in, bro.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333.

© 2017 KGW-TV