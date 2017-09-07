Vehicles stolen from fire station as crews battle Archer Mountain Fire

A work truck and a firefighter's personal Jeep were stolen while crews were battling the Eagle Creek Fire (Photo: Gresham Police & Jake Sorensen)

KALAMA, Wash. – The minds of firefighters from Cowlitz County District 5 were racing on Thursday. And not just for the Archer Mountain Fire they plan to return to Friday.

Chief Vic Leatzow said sometime early Thursday morning burglars broke into the firehouse on Todd Road, just outside of Kalama, while crews were battling the Archer Mountain Fire.

“There’s disappointment, frustration, anger, anxiety,” said Leatzow. “It’s extremely disheartening and painful to stomach."

He says thieves took about $100,000 worth of items, including the department’s brand new Ford F-350.

“It’s really the primary response vehicle the volunteers use of this station,” Leatzow said.

Fortunately, the truck was found Thursday night in Gresham, at the 2800 block of Southeast Rosefinch Place. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is recovering the vehicle.

Station's pickup truck was found in Gresham (Photo: Gresham police)

But the truck wasn’t the only vehicle stolen in the overnight heist.

Firefighter Jake Sorensen had his Jeep Wrangler taken. It was parked inside a maintenance garage.

“It sucks. We don’t know what kind of person does this. I can’t imagine. I don’t know why anyone would want to do this,” Sorensen said.

Another firefighter, Aaron Gunter, shares that sentiment. His apartment inside the fire station was ransacked. His losses total about $8,000.

“Basically, my TV was stolen, DVD player, laptop, watch, and all my hunting gear,” he said.

But at the end of the day, these are firefighters. They can’t take a break from wildfire season and they won’t. They’ll return to the gorge Friday.

“What’s done is done. We’re not going to change it,” Chief Leatzow said.

