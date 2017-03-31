Vancouver man attacked while walking to work

Injuries suffered by Josh Cooper, who was attacked while going to work (Photo: KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Authorities in Vancouver are looking for at least four men who attacked a 20-year-old man as he walked to work.

“I’m not safe,” said Josh Cooper. “I’m not invincible.”

Cooper was walking near the intersection of Northeast 110th Avenue and 26th Street Sunday night when the group of men asked him for marijuana. Cooper said no. The men attacked.

“They hit me a few times and the last thing I remember is begging them to stop.”

Cooper blacked out and when he came to he was several blocks away at a gas station. How he got there remains a blur, but when things came into focus he headed for the hospital.

“They wanted to watch potential bleeding into my brain from the head trauma,” he said.

There was none of that, but Cooper suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

“It makes it iffy walking,” he said. “I don’t want to walk anywhere anymore.”

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vancouver police. If you would like to help with Cooper’s medical expenses you can do so by going to YouCaring.com.

