Two wounded in separate Portland shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A woman reportedly shot a man early Friday morning at the Jags Clubhouse at 605 North Columbia Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. and found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The suspect, a 24-year-old woman, was found nearby and taken into custody without incident.

The two reportedly were arguing inside the club when the man was shot. A firearm was seized as evidence.

About 1:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of another shooting, at East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue.

A 19-year-old man was suffering four gunshot wounds to his legs. As officers approached the man to help him, they saw he had a gun. The man complied with instructions to put the gun down.

Officers found multiple casings at the location.

"It is unclear if the injuries are self-inflicted," police said.

Gang officers were assisting in the investigation.