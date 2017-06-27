Two people stabbed at Holladay Park; 2 in custody

(Photo: Mike Benner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two people were stabbed at Holladay Park Tuesday night, Portland police said.

Officers were called to the park, located at 1125 Northeast Holladay Street, just before 8 p.m. They found two female victims with serious injuries. Both victims were taken to a Portland hospital.

Two people are in custody in connection with the stabbing. Police say the suspects and victims know each other.

Police do not yet know what led to the stabbing.

© 2017 KGW-TV