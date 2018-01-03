KGW
Two people shot in Vancouver; one suffers life-threatening injuries

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:18 PM. PST January 03, 2018

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Two people were shot in Vancouver Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the corner of Southeast 104th Avenue and 10th Street. It was reported at around 9:15 p.m.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Vancouver police. The other victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

KGW's Katherine Cook talked with a neighbor who helped one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not released any suspect information.

