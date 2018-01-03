Two people shot in Vancouver; one suffers life-threatening injuries

Two people were shot in Vancouver (Photo: Katherine Cook)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Two people were shot in Vancouver Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the corner of Southeast 104th Avenue and 10th Street. It was reported at around 9:15 p.m.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Vancouver police. The other victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

KGW's Katherine Cook talked with a neighbor who helped one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

BREAKING NEWS- 2 people shot near the corner of SE 104th Ave and SE 10th St. in Vancouver. Talked with neighbor who helped one victim who was shot in the leg. Unclear about condition of second man who was shot. pic.twitter.com/XmDZCwCt1Z — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) January 4, 2018

Police have not released any suspect information.

