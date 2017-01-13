Two people found dead in Marion County home

siren (Photo: KGW)

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating the possible shooting death of two people at a home outside Turner.

Deputies responded to a report of two people found dead inside a home in the 5700 block of Valley View Rd SE, south of Turner.

"Based on the investigation at this point, there is no belief that the public is at risk," said Sgt. Don Parise, a Marion County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

He emphasized that information was "very preliminary" and the investigation remains ongoing. The State Medical Examiner and Marion County District Attorney's Office are working with Marion County detectives to investigate the possible shooting deaths.

