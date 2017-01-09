Two people die in crash after reported kidnapping, police chase

Police lights during the day (generic image) (Photo: m-gucci)

ONTARIO, Ore. -- A reported kidnapping and police chase ended with a fatal crash Monday morning when the suspect smashed his truck into an SUV on Highway 201.

The driver of the SUV and a woman in the suspect's truck, believed to be the kidnapping victim, both died in the crash.

The suspect was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital. A passenger in the SUV was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

At about 6:45 a.m., Ontario Police were called out to a kidnapping in progress at a convenience store. When they arrived, the suspect fled the scene in his pickup truck. Police received information that an adult female was being held against her will in the truck.

Officers chased the suspect, following him through the city and then south onto Highway 201. Once on the highway, the suspect crossed the center line in his truck and collided with an SUV.

Highway 201 is closed for the investigation and ODOT has established a detour.