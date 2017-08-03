Two men shot in Southeast Portland; one with life-threatening injuries

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two people were shot in Southeast Portland Thursday night and one of the victims suffered what appears to be life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 15100 block of Southeast Stark Street. Witnesses told officers they heard to 4-5 gunshots, a man yell he had been shot and a vehicle speeding away, according to Portland police.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a man arrived at a hospital by way of a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A second man arrived at a different hospital in a private vehicle just after 10 p.m. That man was then transferred to a trauma hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both men were shot in the same incident on Stark Street, police said.

The Gang Violence Response Team is investigating. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

© 2017 KGW-TV