Two men arrested for Southeast Portland bar robbery

Jamaar A Smith (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two men have been arrested in connection with an early morning robbery at a Southeast Portland bar last week.

Police said the two suspects have not been connected to the string of bar robberies that have plagued Portland the past few weeks.

The robbery occurred at around 2:30 a.m. at 82nd Avenue Bar and Grill on Friday, July 7. Portland police said one man was armed with a knife and the other with a handgun.

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Jesus Mezick, fled to Southern California following the robbery, police said. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Mezick on a warrant and he was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail on charges of robbery, theft and unlawful use of a weapon. Mezick will be brought back to Oregon to face charges.

The other suspect was arrested early Thursday morning. Police said officers served a warrant at the home of 33-year-old Jamaar A. Smith, who lived in the 8800 block of Southeast Reedway Street. Smith was arrested on the same charges as Mezick and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Robert Hollins at Robert.Hollins@portlandoregon.gov.

