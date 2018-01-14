Two teens stabbed at Laurelhurst Park

siren (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two 16-year-old boys were stabbed Saturday night at Laurelhurst Park on Southeast Oak Street in Portland.

Police responded just after 7:15 p.m. and quickly located the victims. Both were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers also found a large group of juveniles associated with the victims and the disturbance who told police the suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his teens or 20s.

