Two teens stabbed at Laurelhurst Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two 16-year-old boys were stabbed Saturday night at Laurelhurst Park on Southeast Oak Street in Portland.
Police responded just after 7:15 p.m. and quickly located the victims. Both were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Officers also found a large group of juveniles associated with the victims and the disturbance who told police the suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his teens or 20s.
