Two hurt after drunk driver crashes into house in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Two people were injured after a drunk driver crashed a minivan into a house in Beaverton early Thursday morning.

The driver, 21-year-old Ezana Tedros, of Manteca, California, crashed a 2016 Honda Odyssey into the home in the 10700 block of Southwest Walker Road in the Cedar Hills community in Beaverton at about 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the back end of the van propped up against the side of the home. Tedros was arrested on charges of DUII, two counts of fourth-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Two passengers, ages 24 and 21, were injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Nobody inside the home was hurt.

