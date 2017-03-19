Two arrested after man shot in Northwest Portland

A man and a woman were led out of Northwest Tower Apartments in handcuffs on Sunday morning after a man was found shot in one of the apartment buildings. (Photos by Maggie Vespa / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man and a woman were arrested after a man was shot in Northwest Portland on Sunday morning.

Portland officers responded to a reported shooting at 7:17 a.m. Sunday at Northwest Tower Apartments at 335 Northwest 19th Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a Portland hospital. He was expected to survive his injuries, police said. No suspect was found at the scene.

Later Sunday morning, at around 11:30 a.m., police officers, some in SWAT gear, swarmed the area around Northwest Tower Apartments.

#BREAKING: @PortlandPolice -- some in SWAT gear -- flooded NW #PDX near 19 & Flanders. Shooting reported. Media waiting for update. pic.twitter.com/27hnDsaPVL — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) March 19, 2017

A short time later, officers led two people out of the building in handcuffs.

#BREAKING: man & woman led out of Northwest Tower @ 335 NW Flanders in handcuffs. @PortlandPolice responded here after a reported shooting. pic.twitter.com/SHjnOJSIme — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) March 19, 2017

Neighbors told KGW reporter Maggie Vespa that the shooting happened on the fifth floor of the apartment building.

SERT robot coming out of Northwest Tower @ 19th & Flanders. Neighbors say shooting happened on 5th floor. @PortlandPolice have not confirmed pic.twitter.com/qo9JEZEPnh — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) March 19, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV