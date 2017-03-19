KGW
Two arrested after man shot in Northwest Portland

KGW Staff , KGW 12:53 PM. PDT March 19, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man and a woman were arrested after a man was shot in Northwest Portland on Sunday morning.

Portland officers responded to a reported shooting at 7:17 a.m. Sunday at Northwest Tower Apartments at 335 Northwest 19th Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a Portland hospital. He was expected to survive his injuries, police said. No suspect was found at the scene.

Later Sunday morning, at around 11:30 a.m., police officers, some in SWAT gear, swarmed the area around Northwest Tower Apartments.

A short time later, officers led two people out of the building in handcuffs.

Neighbors told KGW reporter Maggie Vespa that the shooting happened on the fifth floor of the apartment building.

