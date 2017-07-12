Two armed suspects rob Milwaukie bar

Police patrol car with flashing lights (Photo: thinkstock.com)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. -- A bartender and two customers were locked inside a cooler during an armed robbery at a bar in Milwaukie early Wednesday morning.

None of the three victims was injured. They were able to escape the cooler through a small beverage door.

Two suspects charged into the Gilmore's Meadows Lounge, located at 5823 Southeast Creek Boulevard, sometime after midnight Wednesday morning. Armed with guns, the suspects demanded money from both the register and lottery machines.

The suspects forced the bartender and customers into the cooler, which was locked from the outside. The suspects then fled the bar with about $2,800 in cash. Police said they don't know if they left in a car or on foot.

Police say the suspects were two black men, wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts and gloves.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500.

This makes 11 armed robberies of bars in the Portland area since the beginning of June. Police have not said whether the Milwaukie robbery was connected.

RELATED STORIES

Suspects in string of Portland bar robberies sought by police

Three Portland bars robbed within hours

Seven Portland bars have been robbed in past month

© 2017 KGW-TV