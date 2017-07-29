Troutdale shooting suspect arrested after five-hour overnight search

2015 mugshot of Jerod Sutton (Photo: Multnomah County Jail)

TROUTDALE, Ore – A shooting suspect was arrested after a five-hour search overnight in Troutdale.

A shooting in the 400 block of Southeast 5th Street in Troutdale was reported at around 11:50 p.m. Friday.

Deputies found the victim who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, with help from Gresham police, Fairview police and Portland police, began searching for the suspect. About five hours later, a deputy spotted the suspect near the corner of Columbia River Highway and 257th Avenue, about half-a-mile from the location of the shooting.

The suspect, 44-year-old Jerod Sutton, of Troutdale, was arrested soon after he was found. He will be lodged into the Multnomah County Jail after he is interviewed by detectives.

