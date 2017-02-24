KGW
Transient pleads guilty to murder in Eugene stabbing death

KGW 5:39 PM. PST February 24, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - A homeless man with a lengthy criminal record has pleaded guilty to murder in the stabbing death of a Eugene woman.

Vyacheslav Stefanskiy admitted Thursday that he killed Marissa Nevills in June.

The Register-Guard reports Eugene police went to Nevills' apartment to investigate a reported dispute. They found a mortally wounded woman who died at a local hospital.

Stefanskiy was arrested three days later. Authorities have not said how or whether Stefanskiy and Nevills knew each other.

Stefanskiy had been released from the Lane County Jail three days before the killing.

The 26-year-old will be sentenced next month.

Under state law, anyone convicted of murder is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

