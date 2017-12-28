Tigard police officer remains hospitalized after crash

Officer Matthew Barbee (Photo: Tigard police)

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A police officer from Tigard remains hospitalized two weeks after authorities say an intoxicated driver slammed into his car.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 39-year-old Matthew Barbee was listed in serious condition at a Portland hospital Wednesday.

Authorities said Wednesday no arrests or citations have been issued in the crash.

Tigard police said Barbee, an officer for 11 years, sustained head and neck trauma after he was rear-ended Dec. 14 while off duty and waiting inside his parked car for roadside assistance along U.S. 26 in Hillsboro.

Tigard police say Barbee was having car trouble while heading home after his patrol shift.

