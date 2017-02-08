Tigard man arrested; 21 guns, cocaine, meth, heroin seized

21 guns seized at a Tigard home as part of a drug investigation (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

TIGARD, Ore. – Authorities arrested a man and seized 21 guns, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin as part of an interagency drug investigation.

The bust occurred early Tuesday morning after Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) investigators executed a search warrant at 9206 SW Hillview St in Tigard.

In addition to the guns and drugs, deputies seized thousands of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest and $2,600 cash. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said three of the guns had been reported stolen.

Fifty-year-old Steven J. Johnson was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree theft, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Washington County Jail and being held on $50,000 bail.

Steven Johnson (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

No other details about the investigation were released.

