Teen girls arrested for pepper spraying, spitting on TriMet bus driver

Jada Thompson (photo: Portland Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Three teen girls were arrested for the assault of a TriMet bus driver in early June, police announced Wednesday morning.

The three suspects, 18-year-old Jada Thompson and a two other teenage girls, ages 17 and 14, are accused of pepper spraying and spitting on a bus driver in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Holman Street on June 9 at about 11:40 p.m.

Thompson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful use of pepper spray.

The other two girls were lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention home on second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful use of pepper spray.

The Portland Police Bureau released surveillance images of the three suspects after the attack and said they received numerous tips that led to the identification and arrests.

