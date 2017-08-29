Three suspects detained after mall jewelry store robbery, chase

The police chase ended in Beaverton. (Photo: Travis James)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police detained three suspects after a jewelry store robbery inside Washington Square mall Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects walked into Ben Bridge Jewelers around 12:50 p.m., smashed display cases and ran away with jewelry, according to Tigard police spokesman Jim Wolf.

Police received initial reports of shots fired in the mall, but investigators later determined that no shots were fired and people mistook the sounds of the glass cases breaking for gunfire, Wolf said.

Police chased the suspects into Beaverton, where the pursuit ended and officers detained the trio.

No one was hurt.

No additional details were immediately released.

