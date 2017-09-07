KGW
Three men wearing masks rob Verizon store, police say

Nate Hanson , KGW 10:45 PM. PDT September 07, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Three men were arrested after they robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, according to police.

The robbery was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at 3004 NE Broadway. An employee reported the three suspects entered the store wearing masks and at least one of them was armed.

The suspects demanded access to items in the store and left with a large quantity of merchandise, employees told police.

During a neighborhood search, the suspects were spotted driving a vehicle in Northeast Portland. Officers performed a high-risk traffic stop and took them into custody.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Harold D. Edwards III, 20-year-old Keyshawn D. Thomas and 19-year-old Fran T. Hernandez-Fowlkes. All three were lodged into the Multnomah County Jail.

Edwards faces robbery and kidnapping charges. Thomas was charged with multiple counts of robbery. Hernandez-Fowlkes was booked on charges of theft, robbery, kidnapping and had an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Robert Hollins at 503-823-3441 or Robert.Hollins@portlandoregon.gov.

