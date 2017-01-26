Three arrested, deputy hurt in chase

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officers and protesters clash in downtown Portland
-
Low income families facing rent hike
-
Left lane campers could face stiffer fines
-
Storms slow gran, stack up ships on Columbia
-
Political fight gets woman kicked off plane
-
Women ordering 'secret" drink to stay safe
-
sanctuary cities face losing federal money
-
Blazers honor 1977 championship team
-
PPS adds extra day to school year
-
Officer, guest injured in hotel fire
More Stories
-
PSU among colleges bracing to shield students from…Jan 26, 2017, 8:29 p.m.
-
Portland mayor, police take hard line with protestersJan 26, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
-
OSU professor discovers molecule to fight…Jan 26, 2017, 6:58 p.m.