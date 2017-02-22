Thieves target drones, remote control cars in string of robberies

Thieves target drones, remote control cars (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Thieves are targeting drones and remote control cars in what appears to be a string of thefts at local hobby stores.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Duane Hesketh of Tammie’s Hobbies in Beaverton.

Hesketh has seen more theft than normal. He says earlier this month a masked man broke inside and stole three expensive remote control cars.

“Not only did they take $1100 in products,” he said. “They did $800 in damage to the property on top of it.”

That is a big loss for a family-owned business. Hesketh cannot help but think the bad guy is turning around and selling the electronics he stole.

“I think it’s either going on Craigslist or eBay,” he said.

The folks over at Remote Control Hobbies in Northeast Portland agree. They say over the last several months thieves have zeroed in on remote control cars and trucks and drones. In some instances employees have chased after the crooks.

“He looked behind himself, got scared, chucked the truck at me,” said Drew McKay. “I jumped it and I kept chasing him for awhile.”

McKay got the remote control truck back, but that is not always the case. He estimates his grandparents, who own the business, are out thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

“Every time something like this happens it’s one more ding,” said McKay.

Employees at HobbyTown in Happy Valley understand. In the last month they had a $900 drone stolen along with batteries to remote control cars.

These businesses have security, but Hesketh fears it will never be enough.

“Hope and pray and just keep doing what you have to do to go forward.”

Anyone with information about these cases is urged to contact police.

