Thieves steal van used to deliver groceries to seniors, disabled people

This Store to Door delivery van was stolen Wednesday from a Fred Meyer parking lot. (Photo: Store to Door)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A van used to deliver groceries to homebound seniors and people with disabilities was stolen from a Portland parking lot on Wednesday.

The 1999 white Chevrolet van belongs to Store to Door, a non-profit organization in Portland. It was stolen from the Fred Meyer parking lot at 3030 Northeast Weidler Street.

The van has the Store to Door logo and phone number printed on each side. The license plate numbers if ZBC 151.

If you see the van, don't approach the driver. Call 503-545-3881 to report it to the police.