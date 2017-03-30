Thieves steal 9 guns from Tigard pawn shop

Surveillance image of the suspects who stole 9 guns from All That Glitters pawn shop (Photo: Tigard police)

TIGARD, Ore. -- Officers with the Tigard Police Department need your help tracking down three people who stole nearly a dozen guns from a pawn shop.

“When I pulled up the front door was kicked in,” said All That Glitters manager Shana Potter.

It happened in the early morning hours of March 15. Potter pulled surveillance video and watched as several people stormed inside the store. One person shattered the display case before they ripped off nine handguns.

“It’s dissatisfying,” said Potter.

Surveillance image of the suspects who stole 9 guns from All That Glitters pawn shop (Photo: Tigard police)

Potter and her coworkers have spent much of the past two weeks repairing the damage left behind by the crooks. They have also spent significant time getting in touch with local and federal authorities.

“It’s a long process to go through so everyone knows what serial numbers are out there in whoever’s hands at this point.”

Potter believes the bad guys have been to the shop to case it.

“Keeps you looking at everyone who walks through the door,” she said.

Potter is not letting what happened consume her.

“I still don’t feel unsafe,” she said. “Just a bad night.”

Authorities say the suspects took off in a stolen vehicle that has since been recovered. It is being processed for evidence.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Tigard police. There is a total reward of $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to the recover of the guns.

© 2017 KGW-TV