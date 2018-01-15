Thieves caught on Salem security camera may crack case

Image on theft suspect from security camera.

SALEM, Ore. – Neighbors in a south Salem cul-de-sac are sick of crime visiting them and now home security camera video may help put a stop to it.

The video shows one man quite well, as he and at least one other person break into cars and trucks. They eventually stole a trailer with a three-wheel ATV, belonging to resident Dave Forgue.

His wife Kerry Forgue said thieves have hit the cul-de-sac at least twice in the past year. The last time the camera caught them in the act.

The video was taken after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. It starts with a vehicle coming into the cul-de-sac, then turning around. After that at least two people start breaking into cars and trucks, stealing stereos, paperwork, and tools.

Kerry said she and everyone else living in the area hope exposing the crime will get the thieves caught, because they're sick of being victims.

“Pissed me off and it’s frustrating and there are other choice words, but it’s just not cool,” Forgue said.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information about the crimes, call the Salem Police non-emergency line at 503-588-6123.

© 2018 KGW-TV