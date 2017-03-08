Thief steals ATV from Tualatin girls little league

An ATV like this (400cc, 2004 Yamaha Big Bear, 4x2, Model YFM40SL) was stolen from a Tualatin girls little league.

TUALATIN, Ore. -- Dozens of young softball players were heartbroken after a crook stole their league's ATV last week.

According to Tualatin police, it happened on the Byrom Elementary School softball field where Tualatin City Little League practices.

Police said the crook broke into a shed there and took the ATV, valued at $4,500. The team uses it to drag the field, keeping it level and safe for players.

“If we can't get it back or we can't find some other way to do this, people are going to be out there with hands and rakes, dragging it themselves,” said volunteer softball coach, Clint Owens. “It's sad to see this happen to an organization like this.”

More than 170 girls were signed up to play with Tualatin City Little League, including 10-year-old Delaney Hoyle. She was frustrated by the theft.

“They're probably thinking this is fun or funny but it's really not,” said Hoyle. “If they gave it back I'd be very happy.”

Hoyle’s father, league vice president Howard Hoyle, said he hopes the community comes together to help them in their time of need.

“It's a big hit,” said Hoyle. “We’re not quite sure what we're going to do.”

The missing ATV was described as a blue-and-black Yamaha Big Bear 4x2, model YFM40SL. Anyone who finds it or has information on who took it was asked to call the Tualatin Police Department at 503-629-0111.

© 2017 KGW-TV