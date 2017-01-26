Theft suspects lead deputies on chase through Clackamas Co.; deputy injured

Jeremy Alexander Grina (left), Andres Ryan Duarte (center), Benjamin Michael Esterberg (right) (Photo: Clackamas County Jail)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Three people suspected of theft were arrested in Milwaukie Thursday afternoon after they led deputies on a chase through Clackamas County, crashed into two patrol cars, and injured a deputy.

The alleged theft was reported at around 3 p.m. from a Lowe’s at 13631 SE Johnson Rd. in Milwaukie. The caller said three people fled in a dark Volkswagen Jetta.

About five minutes later, a deputy with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office located the Jetta near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Causey Avenue in Happy Valley. The deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over.

The pursuit led into a parking lot of a Walmart at 10000 SE 82nd Ave. in Happy Valley. While in the parking lot, the driver headed toward the deputy and crashed into his patrol car, according to Deputy Hayden Sanders of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The driver also crashed into a semi-truck before driving away.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Southeast Linwood Avenue and King Road in Milwaukie. The driver intentionally rammed into a second deputy’s patrol car before the suspects attempted to flee on foot, Sanders said. The three men were eventually captured with the help of K-9 Grimm.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Jeremy Alexander Grina, was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on multiple charges including theft and felony hit-and-run. The two passengers, Andres Ryan Duarte and Benjamin Michael Esterberg, were booked in the Clackamas County Jail for second-degree theft.

One deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he sustained when Grina crashed into his patrol car. The deputy’s name was not released but he is with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and has been with the sheriff’s office since 2005, Sanders said.

One of the suspects was also taken to a hospital for injuries he sustained while he was apprehended by K-9 Grimm.

(© 2017 KGW)