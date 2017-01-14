Teenage boy found dead at Keizer apartment, police investigating as homicide

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

KEIZER, Ore. – Police are investigating a homicide after a teenage boy was found dead at an apartment in Keizer Saturday afternoon.

Keizer police were first called at around 12:45 p.m. about a teen needing medical assistance at an apartment on Garland Way.

The boy’s mother was standing outside the apartment when officers arrived. She is in custody and police said she is cooperating with the investigation. Police are trying to get a warrant to search the apartment.

Police confirmed they aren’t looking for additional suspects and that the boy's death was an isolated situation. They did not immediately say how the boy died.

