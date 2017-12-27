VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting and wounding a 17-year-old girl in Vancouver.

Vancouver police and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday arrested Andrew W. Adams-Mott on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Officers and ambulances responded following a report of a shooting on Dec. 10 and found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital and survived.

