Man arrested in Vancouver shooting that wounded 17-year-old girl

Associated Press and KGW.com Staff , KGW 7:49 PM. PST December 27, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting and wounding a 17-year-old girl in Vancouver.

Vancouver police and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday arrested Andrew W. Adams-Mott on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Officers and ambulances responded following a report of a shooting on Dec. 10 and found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital and survived.

