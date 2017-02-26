Teen girl records Vancouver police shooting on her iPhone

A teen who recorded an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Vancouver, speaks with KGW's Maggie Vespa about the incident. (Photo: KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A cell phone recording, captured by a 14-year-old girl as she cowered in the back of her mom’s car, is shedding new light on an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Vancouver.

A little after 11 a.m., Vancouver police assisted a Washington State Department of Corrections officer who was attempting to bring the wanted man into custody outside the Uptown Village Walgreens at 2521 Main Street.

That’s the same store where Angelica Garcia’s family had stopped to shop for a birthday present.

Angelica’s mom and sister went inside. She and her other sister, 8 years old, opted out.

“I just didn’t want to get out of the car,” she said.

Minutes later, she heard a man’s voice yelling.

“I ignored it, and then I heard it again and then I turned around,” she said.

She realized it was an officer, yelling at someone inside the car to get out.

“He took out his gun, and that's when I started recording,” she said.

Suddenly, the car started to go in reverse.

“The officer was going to get hit but he started scooting back too and then the officer started shooting,” she said.

Angelica and her little sister ducked.

“She started to cry,” she said.

They didn't want the man inside the car to see them.

“I was scared that he would have a gun,” she said.

Vancouver police wouldn’t clarify if the man had a weapon. They’re also not releasing the names of anyone involved.

Police say as the officer fired, the car, with three people inside total, took off, speeding down Broadway to 16th before crashing into a parked car and then into this retail store.

The wanted man ran after the crash, according to investigators. He didn’t get far.

Police arrested him about a block away.

They also thanked Angelica for being quick enough to snag such key evidence.

“They said that that was really good. That usually people don't record,” she said.

