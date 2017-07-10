Teen escapes from Portland juvenile detention center

prison bars (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A teen escaped from a juvenile detention facility in Northeast Portland on Saturday.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on July 5 on pending theft charges and did not have a previous criminal record, according to a statement from Multnomah County.

Details about how the teen escaped were not released.

“We are conducting a comprehensive review of the incident and our security protocols to determine how the youth was able to leave the facility and changes necessary to prevent this from happening again,” said Department of Community Justice Deputy Director Truls Neal.

A search to bring the teen back into custody is underway. Authorities do not believe the teen poses a threat to the community.

Since the Donald E. Long Detention Center was built in 1996, four teens have escaped from the facility, the county statement said.

