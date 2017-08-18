Tactical police arrest man after Hillsboro shootings

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A Portland police tactical team arrested a man this morning in connection with an Aug. 12 Hillsboro party where two people were wounded by gunfire.

Hillsboro police were dispatched about midnight Aug. 12 to a home in the 100 block Southeast 11th Place.

They learned that uninvited guests to a party of juveniles had argued with the host before leaving. Shortly after that, shots were fired into the home. Two people were hit. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

An investigation by a Washington County interagency gang unit led to the arrest of a juvenile late Thursday night in Portland. He has been accused of two counts of attempted murder.

Early Friday morning, Portland gang officers and a SERT team arrested Cristin Octavio Magana-Ponce, 20, without incident in Southeast Portland. He was been accused of two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details were not available.



