'Tactical incident' at North Portland apartment complex

Tactical situation at North Portland apartment complex

KGW 6:22 PM. PST January 16, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are at a North Portland apartment complex for a "tactical incident" as they attempt to bring a wanted man into custody. They are advising residents to shelter in place unless otherwise instructed.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team are assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force at the Ridgecrest Timbers Apartments, located at 8940 N. Columbia Blvd. 

Police did not release any other details about the incident.

