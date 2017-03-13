portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Police are investigating a flurry of swastika vandalism in a Portland neighborhood.

Sgt. Pete Simpson said Monday morning that hate graffiti was tagged onto at least six cars as well as trees, sidewalks, fences and garages in the Richmond neighborhood of southeast Portland.

One witness reported seeing a white man with a backpack in the area shortly before noticing the graffiti. Police responded at 8:15 a.m., but did not find the person of interest.

Anyone else who was a victim of the vandalism was asked to file a police report by calling 503-823-3333.

Tips about the incident, including surveillance video, can be sent to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

