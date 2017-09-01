Deron A. Crain

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police have arrested two men suspected in 15 bar and tavern robberies in Portland and Milwaukie earlier this summer.

Deron A. Crain and Johntae D. Hammond each face 13 counts of first-degree robbery and 14 counts of second-degree robbery.

Portland police detectives, along with members of the bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and the East Metro SWAT team, arrested Crain on Thursday evening near Northeast Glisan Street and 178th Avenue.

During their investigation, Portland robbery detectives obtained a warrant for Hammond’s arrest. Hammond was already in the Clark County Jail for violating parole related to an assault conviction, according to Sgt. Chris Burley.

Hammond will be taken back to Oregon to face robbery charges.

The two men are suspected of committing armed robberies at the following businesses:

Lotsa Luck Bar & Grill (2136 Southeast Powell Boulevard) on June 3 at 1:32 a.m.

Jolly Roger Bar (1340 Southeast 12th Avenue) on June 8 at 2:20 a.m.

The Station (2703 Northeast Alberta Street) on June 10 at 3:01 a.m.

Bluefin Bar and Grill (7317 Northeast Sandy Boulevard) on June 11 at 12:30 a.m.

Lodge Bar (6605 Southeast Powell Boulevard) on June 11 at 2:10 a.m.

Concordia Ale House (3276 Northeast Killingsworth Street) on June 29 at 2:12 a.m.

Element Lounge (5827 East Burnside Street) on July 1 at 11:32 p.m.

Mousetrap Tavern (2305 North Lombard Street) on July 2 at 4:31 a.m.

Pappy's Bar and Grill (1144 Northeast 82nd Avenue) on July 2 at 7:05 a.m.

Mad Hanna (6129 Northeast Fremont Street) on July 7 at 2:18 a.m.

Greeley Avenue Bar and Grill (5421 North Greeley Avenue) on July 10 at 12:48 a.m.

Sandy Hut (1430 Northeast Sandy Boulevard) on July 10 at 2:03 a.m.

Hilt Bar (1934 Northeast Alberta Street) on July 10 at 2:11 a.m.

Gilmore Meadows (5823 Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard in Milwaukie) on July 12 at 1:37 a.m.

Perch Tavern (7505 North Lombard Street) on August 18 at 2:08 a.m.

Detectives also served a search warrant at apartments in Northeast Portland and North Portland as part of the investigation.

