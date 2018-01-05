Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Wilsonville man

Van struck by a suspected DUII driver in Wilsonville (Photo: Oregon State Police)

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver Friday night in Wilsonville.

The crash occurred at around 6:40 p.m. near milepost 1 on State Route 551. A van driven, by 56-year-old Christopher Allen Kelleher, of Wilsonville, was pulled over on the emergency shoulder.

Kelleher began walking towards the rear of the van when a southbound Ford F350 pickup truck hit the van, then struck Kelleher, according to Oregon State Police.

Ford F350 that crashed into the van and killed a man (Photo: Oregon State Police)

A passenger in the van, 56-year-old Gina Rose Marie Kelleher, was not hurt, OSP said.

The driver of the pickup truck, 59-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Pepperling, of Wilsonville, was taken into custody for DUII and a felony DUII warrant.

© 2018 KGW-TV