KGW
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Wilsonville man

Nate Hanson , KGW 10:54 PM. PST January 05, 2018

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver Friday night in Wilsonville.

The crash occurred at around 6:40 p.m. near milepost 1 on State Route 551. A van driven, by 56-year-old Christopher Allen Kelleher, of Wilsonville, was pulled over on the emergency shoulder.

Kelleher began walking towards the rear of the van when a southbound Ford F350 pickup truck hit the van, then struck Kelleher, according to Oregon State Police.

A passenger in the van, 56-year-old Gina Rose Marie Kelleher, was not hurt, OSP said.

The driver of the pickup truck, 59-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Pepperling, of Wilsonville, was taken into custody for DUII and a felony DUII warrant.

© 2018 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories