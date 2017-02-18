Suspect in Vernonia shooting remains at large

VERNONIA, Ore. – Police were searching late Saturday night for a man suspected in a shooting that left the victim in critical condition.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting at around 2:45 p.m. at 58617 Kirk Road.
A caller at the residence told police 37-year-old Gregory Reynolds, of Vernonia, had fled in a pickup truck after firing multiple shots at 45-year-old Lewis Cochran
Cochran was taken to a Portland trauma center in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.
Meanwhile, police mobilized to search for Reynolds on a stretch of Highway 47, Nehalem Highway, just south of Vernonia.
Police closed the highway between Timber Road and Sheely Creek Road to all traffic at about 7:50 p.m. It remained closed at 11 p.m.
Deputies said they believe Reynolds is likely in or near a residence on Nehalem Highway South.
