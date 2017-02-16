Suspect in string of Portland bank robberies arrested

Franklin Aaron Bearcub (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A suspect accused of robbing six Portland banks since early January was arrested Sunday.

Franklin Aaron Bearcub, 48, was arrested at a motel in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Stark Street and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on an oustanding federal parole violation warrant on an original bank robbery charge.

Bank robbery charges are pending with the U.S. Attorney's Office, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The six banks Bearcub is suspected of robbing between January 4 and February 11 are:

January 4: US Bank, located at 900 Southwest 6th Avenue

January 12: Bank of the West, located at 840 Southwest Broadway

January 20: KeyBank, located at 1001 Northwest 14th Avenue

January 30: Umpqua Bank, located at 750 Southwest Yamhill Street

February 1: KeyBank, located at 4131 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

February 11: KeyBank, located at 4600 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard

(© 2017 KGW)