Suspect in November riot arrested at Portland inauguration protest

Max Barr, KGW 7:38 PM. PST January 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police officers at Friday's anti-Trump rally arrested a man wanted for his alleged actions during a post-election riot in November.

Police received a tip from the public that the suspect was participating in the Inauguration Day protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Billy Ellison, 18, was armed with a torch, a large knife and a gas mask when he was arrested, according to police.

Ellison faces two counts of interfering with public transportation.

Police released Ellison’s photo after rioters damaged cars, spray-painted property and smashed business windows following the November 2016 election of Donald Trump. Dozens of people were arrested.

Police did not specify Ellison's role in the riot.

He will appear in court on Monday.

