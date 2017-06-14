Saudi Arabia posted bond for hit-and-run suspect who has since fled

Abdulrahman Noorah (Photo: Multnomah County Jail)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old Portland girl on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard last year has removed his monitoring device and is now on the run, police say.

Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, 21, has felony warrants for first-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Noorah is suspected of hitting and killing Fallon Smart, who was crossing Hawthorne Boulevard in August of 2016.

Background: Community mourns teen pedestrian killed in fatal crash

Noorah was arrested and indicted on the charges, but police said he was bailed out of jail last year about nine months ago.Noorah's $100,000 bond was posted by the consulate of Saudi Arabia, according to court records.

KGW has called the Saudi Arabian consulate multiple times but has not received a response.

Noorah took off his monitoring device sometime over the weekend, police said. He is described as a Saudi Arabian man who is six feet tall and 150 pounds. His last known location was near Southeast 106th Avenue and Division Street, according to police.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office runs the pre-trial release program called Close Street Supervision, that utilizes the electronic monitoring devices. They say most suspects see the bracelets as a benefit that allows them to be out of jail before trial.

"Their compliance is high and so generally we don’t have issues with people cutting bracelets, and plus it’s a difficult to remove, it takes a concerted effort to thwart them," said Lt. Chad Gaidos.

Investigators are concerned that Noorah may be having a mental health crisis. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward in the case.

To submit an anonymous tip:



Text CRIMES (274637) -- Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.



Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php



Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

© 2017 KGW-TV